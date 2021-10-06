More

    Emily VanCamp (Nic) gives real reasons for quitting the show

    The Resident will have to continue without nurse Nic Nevin, character played on screen by Emily VanCamp. The actress has indeed decided to leave the series, whose season 5 broadcast has started in the United States. We discover in these first episodes in particular what fate was reserved for Conrad’s wife (Matt Czuchry). We warn you, get out the handkerchiefs! But if his departure was announced at the end of August 2021, we did not yet know the reasons. In an interview with the American site Deadline, Emily VanCamp finally spoke on this subject.

    As expected, the actress confirmed that the recent birth of her first child, her daughter Iris, whom she had with her partner Josh Bowman, her former partner in Revenge, was an important factor in her decision to leave. The Resident. “I’ve spent so many years on TV, but suddenly my priorities changed. I think there comes a time in every woman’s life – in every person’s life – where family comes first, and that’s what happened to me while I was filming the show, explained Emily VanCamp, who has indulged in intimate confidences about her marriage. screw, and with the addition of covid, most of us haven’t been able to see our family for almost a year. It really confirmed that my family was my priority today. “


