Emir of Dubai hacked the phones of his wife Haya and British lawyers

Emir of Dubai Mohammed ben Rached al-Maktoum has authorized the hacking of the phone of his wife Princess Haya of Jordan and those of his British lawyers, the High Court in London ruled on Wednesday, where the two parents are fighting over custody of their children. The 72-year-old head of government of the United Arab Emirates gave his “express or implied authorizationFor the phone of his sixth wife, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, to be infiltrated with Pegasus spyware, facts uncovered in August 2020, the court said.

He also authorized the introduction of this software into the phones of the lawyers, the personal assistant and two members of the security team of his 47-year-old wife, against whom he conducted a “fear and bullying campaign“. Once installed, Pegasus can track a person’s location, read their texts and emails, listen to calls, record live activity as well as access apps, photos and operate the camera and microphone remotely. .





265 megabytes of data

The hacking has not been proven to be linked to the legal battle between him in the UK and his wife to get their two children back to Dubai – Al Jalila, 13, and Zayed, nine. -, but a volume “Very important”Of 265 megabytes of data was extracted from Princess Haya’s phone (either 24 hours of voice recording or 500 photographs). Even if the surveillance was undoubtedly “performed by servants or agents of the father“, The Emir of Dubai”is ready to use the arm of the state to get what it sees as rightJudge Andrew McFarlane denounced Wednesday.

“He harassed and intimidated the mother before she left for England and since“, He stressed, and”is prepared to tolerate those who act on its behalf to do so illegally in the UK.The princess, half-sister of King Abdullah II of Jordan, for her part asked for a measure of protection against a forced marriage which could concern one of the two children, as well as a measure of protection for herself, after having fled in early 2019 the United Arab Emirates for England.

