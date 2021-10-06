Emmanuel Macron wants international pressure on the Taliban for the dignity of women and the continuation of evacuations

“I have no naivety, I have never had any since the beginning with regard to the Taliban”, Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with France Inter on Tuesday, October 5. “But, we must be clear, I will not change the Taliban regime, France does not have the means to do it and will not do it”, he continued, specifying that in twenty years “the United States with an international coalition did not succeed”. While considering that “we cannot replace the sovereignty of a people”, Emmanuel Macron believes however that he can “to lobby as a prominent member of the international community, a permanent member of the Security Council and a great European power.” The international community is questioning the relevance of recognizing the Taliban regime since their capture of Kabul on August 15.

>> Algeria: Emmanuel Macron advocates “appeasement” and ensures that he has “cordial relations” with his Algerian counterpart

In view of an extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan scheduled for October 12, Emmanuel Macron calls for “a very clear message” vis-à-vis the Taliban, by imposing on them a number of conditions that could lead to recognition of a Taliban government. “The first is that the Taliban allow us to continue humanitarian operations for all the Afghans who must be able to protect”, details the president, assuring that for the time being, they allowed it “dropper” via Doha (Qatar) or via border countries. “The second thing is clarity with regard to terrorist groups, continues the Head of State. We demand that this regime be clear on the condemnation and non-cooperation with all Islamist terrorist groups in the region. “ Finally, the third condition of the French president is to demand respect for human rights and the dignity of women.

“The situation is terrible for Afghan women today” who saw, “suddenly, all windows and doors close”, believes Emmanuel Macron, denouncing “obscurantism” of the Taliban. “Several of them were able to flee their country and France contributed to it to the maximum of what it could do”, indicates Emmanuel Macron.





“It is through international pressure that we will be able to exercise our duty, that of doing everything to ensure that the dignity of Afghan women and gender equality are conditions for the recognition of the Taliban.” Emmanuel Macron at France Inter

Moreover, Emmanuel Macron believes that “the heart of the effort now”, at the scale of France, “is to fully welcome and integrate in the long term these families that we have brought. It is to ensure that they can learn the language, have access to school, to a job and that they can contribute to bringing something to France. “

Emmanuel Macron denies having “spoken of wave”, convinced that he does not “do not stir up fears”. He also ensures that there was no wave of Afghan immigration today in France. According to him, “There is above all a humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and its region linked to great poverty, displaced persons and the food crisis. This is why France has decided to help the United Nations and the world food program “. According to the president, France has decided to invest 100 million euros in support of United Nations agencies.