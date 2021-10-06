End of the PS Store PS3-PS Vita: the new (complex) method to buy games and content ...

A few months ago, Sony announced the closure of the PlayStation Store on two consoles at the end of production: the PlayStation 3 and the PSVita, before backing down to the reactions of the players … then discreetly modifying the purchasing conditions recently, and drive in the first nail of the coffin of these two machines. However, can we still buy games from the PS Store on PS3 and Vita? The answer is yes, but it won’t be that easy.

That’s it, Sony is starting to prepare for the funeral of two of its consoles, not necessarily having experienced the hoped-for success: the PlayStation 3 (which will still be 15 years old at the end of the year) and, more painful again, the PSVita (which will be 10 years old at the same time). No, the PlayStation Store is not going to close on these machines yet, but buying content there is going to become much more complex than before. Concretely, get ready to no longer be able to pay directly on the store with your usual instant payment methods …

Summary Can’t buy PS3 and PSVita games? Not quite !

How do I continue to purchase PS3 and PSVita content from the store?

How to fund your PlayStation wallet?

Can’t buy PS3 and PSVita games? Not quite !

It is through an email sent to its users that the manufacturer of the PlayStation 5 has confirmed information already identified by Kotaku. From October 27, in 3 weeks, it will no longer be possible to pay for purchases of PS3 and Vita content on the PlayStation Store with a credit card or PayPal, even from a browser. This greatly limits the possibilities for anyone who would still like to invest, for example, in a Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots still exclusive to PS3 since 2008.

Great games like Metal Gear Solid 4 and inFamous 2 are still exclusive to PS3.



In the email sent to its users, Sony indicates that “these changes have been adopted to improve the security of online payments for all owners of PS3 and PS Vita,” before specifying that “As of October 27, 2021, you will no longer be able to use a credit or debit card, or payment method such as PayPal, to purchase digital content or top up your wallet by coming to PlayStation Store through your PS3 or PS Vita. “ A formulation unfortunately not very clear, fortunately, the rest of the email is more explicit.

You have probably received this email from PlayStation, not very reassuring at first …



As Sony goes on to explain, “to buy digital content for your PS3 or PSVita,” you will first need to provide your wallet with enough money to pay for your purchases. ; either by using “a PlayStation Store gift card via your PS3 or PSVita”, or by paying via a bank card or PayPal from a web browser (on your computer or on a mobile device such as smartphone or tablet), and even from a PlayStation 4 or a PS5! A formula that could be simplified, but the essential is there: understand by this that yes, it will still be possible to buy PS3 and PSVita games with a credit card or PayPal, but not from one of these two machines, which will therefore no longer support any form of payment other than the wallet already supplied in advance. To fund said wallet using a credit or debit card, PayPal or other payment method, Sony has fortunately recalled how the procedure works.

Fortunately, the method to fund your wallet is simple:

sign in to the PS Store on your computer, mobile device, PS4 or PS5 console;

use a credit or debit card, PayPal, or other payment method that allows you to add the minimum amount necessary to your wallet to cover the cost of the content you want to purchase. You can also top up your wallet by purchasing a PlayStation Store gift card.

In summary, from October 27, it will therefore no longer be possible to purchase content for PS3 and PSVita by funding your wallet via the steps described previously, then by accessing the PlayStation Store from your PS3 or PSVita for use the balance of said wallet. You can find more about the provisioning of the wallet via this official Sony link.