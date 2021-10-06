Eric Di Meco wants Sampaoli to stop his follies

Following a very good start to the season, Olympique de Marseille experienced some difficulties before the international break in October …

Unbeaten for two and a half months, between summer preparation and the start of the season in L1 and the Europa League, the Marseille club has just fallen twice in the space of a week. Faced with northern clubs, namely Lens (2-3) and Lille (0-2), OM have indeed shown weaknesses. For Éric Di Meco, the main person responsible for the latest routs is Jorge Sampaoli. According to the former Marseillais, if certain elements were not at the level, it is also because of the Argentinian coach. Quite simply because the 61-year-old coach has not put the players in the right positions, and in playing systems that are difficult to understand.





“At some point, you have to stop! “

“Over the last few matches, I watch Sampaoli’s team lineup with circumspection. What is starting to annoy me is that he does not play the best players and does not put the players in their position. If he brings in Lirola to put him midfielder, or Gerson has to play almost left-back so that we then say he sucks … Maybe it’s not Neymar or Ronaldo, but he’s international Brazilian. If he does not play at his post, it may be normal that he is less good. With Sampaoli’s idea of ​​the game, the envy he gave guys, the mentality of some boys, there is a typical team to be released which, in my opinion, holds up. But at some point, you have to stop! A central defender who goes at two an hour, you do not put him in the hallway. A guy who is two kilos and a yard, you don’t put him center-forward. Besides, he’s shooting himself in the foot with this goalie story. It’s gonna be the shitty stick for him, if he stubbornly sticks around like that. After that, it is important not to throw away everything that has been done. There are things in what Sampaoli has been doing since his arrival that I like ”, let go of the consultant of RMC, who hopes that Sampaoli will regain his sanity after the international break. It will be necessary, because big matches will arrive, with in particular a trip to Lazio in C3 and the reception of PSG at the Vélodrome before the end of the month.