Erling Haaland at the heart of two XXL wars

Star scorer of Borussia Dortmund, Erling Haaland (21) has posted staggering statistics since joining the Marsupials in 2020. In 67 matches in all competitions, the Norwegian has scored 68 goals and delivered 19 assists. With Kylian Mbappé, the Scandinavian is also the second most coveted striker in the world. At all levels.

BVB still hopes to convince number 9 to stay until 2023, but the latter, whose contract expires in 2024, has the opportunity to bid farewell to Signal Iduna Park in summer 2022. An agreement that would allow his club cash a check between € 75 million and € 90 million, bonus included. Very well installed at BVB, Haaland does not want to go to clash, but it will be too difficult for his leaders to compete for long with the XXL offers that the courtiers of the player are preparing.





A war of clubs and equipment manufacturers for Haaland

As a reminder, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and even Paris Saint-Germain are cited as the main worshipers of Halaland. And given the financial power of these clubs, Mino Raiola will be happy to post financial claims to the height of these bank accounts. Rumors also announce that the agent would claim an annual salary of € 50 million for his protégé.

Regarding PSG, the capital club has been announced in pole position. Truly ? Sport Bild indicates that Ligue 1 does not particularly attract Haaland. However, playing with Lionel Messi and Neymar (if Kylian Mbappé leaves) would not displease the Norwegian. While waiting to know which option the player will go to, the media adds that Haaland will also be at the heart of a war of equipment manufacturers! Indeed, the striker could leave Nike and would be allowed to choose a new partner from January 1, 2022. Clearly, everyone is tearing off Haaland.