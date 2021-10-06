EU leaders seek influence over Washington and Beijing

What place for Europe in the face of the two rival superpowers, the United States and China? After Afghanistan and the submarine crisis, EU leaders met in Slovenia for the first time on Tuesday, keen to strengthen their influence.

The 27 heads of state and government exchanged until late at night over a dinner at Brdo Castle, not far from the capital Ljubljana, on the eve of an informal summit devoted to the enlargement to the countries of the Balkans .

“Drawing lessons from recent crises, we are determined to consolidate our strengths” and “reduce our ties of dependence”, summed up European Council President Charles Michel in a press release after several hours of discussions.

– “Be clear” –

On his arrival, French President Emmanuel Macron, still shaken by the breaking of Australia’s mega-contract for the purchase of French submarines, called on Europeans to “be clear” with themselves.

Clear “on what we want for ourselves, for our borders, for our security”.

On the dinner menu, a central question: how to “work in good faith with the historical partners” of the EU while “increasing independence and sovereignty”, he stressed.

Before flying to Ljubljana, Mr. Macron was able to explain himself to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, passing through Paris.

Faced with these tensions, the Nordic and Baltic countries urge caution, however, insisting on the preservation of the transatlantic relationship.

“The EU cannot close in on itself”, commented Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, quoted by the national news agency TT, wishing “to develop cooperation with both China and the United States “.

– Geopolitical upheavals –





The submarine affair came a few weeks after the chaotic withdrawal of the US army from Afghanistan in August, which revived the reflection on the autonomy of Europeans.

The creation of a European rapid reaction force of 5,000 soldiers has been under discussion for several months, and the Afghan fiasco has highlighted the military shortcomings of the Old Continent.

“The recent events are symptoms of profound geopolitical changes. In response, we must develop our capacity to act,” commented on Twitter the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell.

It is not a question of choosing “between a European defense and NATO”, but of combining “the two”, specified Mr. Michel in a tweet.

From Washington, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg earlier criticized efforts to create “competing” structures with NATO, at the risk of weakening and dividing the Atlantic Alliance.

– Energy quickly evoked –

Relations with China were also mentioned, Emmanuel Macron recalling the need for “Europe to speak with a voice which is its voice”, and not necessarily in unison with Washington.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who takes part in one of her last summit meetings after 15 years of domination of the European scene, has always worked for a rapprochement with Beijing, while the Chinese market is highly coveted by the powerful Germanic industries.

But the investment agreement concluded at the end of 2020 between Brussels and Beijing was suspended indefinitely amid tensions over human rights.

Another theme of the dinner, rising energy prices, a concern of several European countries, from France to Greece, was briefly discussed.

Faced with this outbreak, feared for its social consequences, the European Commission should propose short-term solutions next week, with a more in-depth discussion at the EU summit on October 21 and 22.

On the sidelines of the meeting, opponents of the Covid-19 vaccination made their voices heard: several thousand people gathered in the center of Ljubljana, the police using water cannons and tear gas to disperse them.