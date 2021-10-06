Europe stock market expected to fall, oil and rates rise



THE MAIN EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS EXPECTED TO FALL

PARIS (Reuters) – Major European stock markets are expected to decline Wednesday at the opening amid a series of uncertainties ranging from inflation, fueled by soaring oil prices, to tightening monetary policy, to a possible payment default in the United States.

According to the first indications available, the Parisian CAC 40 could lose 0.66% at the opening. Futures are reporting a decline of 0.65% for the Dax in Frankfurt, 0.59% for the FTSE in London and 0.79% for the EuroStoxx 50.

Soaring oil prices are raising investors’ fears of stronger-than-expected inflationary spurts, which could potentially increase pressure on central banks to reduce their accommodative monetary policy faster than expected.

For the first time in seven years, the Central Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) hiked its interest rate on Wednesday and signaled that further monetary tightening was coming in an effort to bring inflationary pressures under control.

The move heightened fears that “inflation could trigger further rate hikes from various central banks, with ‘stagflation’ (characterized by low growth and high inflation) being one of the biggest worries. market, ”said Edison Pun, senior analyst at Saxo Markets.

The macroeconomic release of the day will be the ADP monthly survey of private employment in the United States, the results of which are due at 12:15 GMT, 48 hours from the Department of Labor’s monthly report.

A WALL STREET

Wall Street futures for the moment suggest a decline of 0.25% to 0.5% after a sharp rebound on Tuesday under the impetus of growth stocks, primarily the digital giants, abandoned the day before in a climate of volatility exacerbated by the difficult negotiations in Congress on an increase in the federal debt ceiling.





The Dow Jones index gained 0.92% to 34,314.67 points on Tuesday, the larger S & P-500 gained 1.05% to 4,345.72 points and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.25% to 14,433 , 83 points.

IN ASIA

After an initial rebound in the wake of Wall Street, the Tokyo Stock Exchange turned lower amid concerns over the possible impact of the Evergrande crisis and the modest popularity rating of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“This means that his party is unlikely to achieve a large victory in the next parliamentary elections,” said Kentaro Hayashi, strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The Nikkei lost 0.82%, its lowest since August 23.

In China, the mainland stock markets are still closed but in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index is down 0.13% while the action of real estate giant Evergrande remains on hold pending an announcement on a major transaction.

RATE

On the bond markets, the yield on ten-year Treasuries climbed nearly four points to 1.5694%, thus rising to the highest since mid-June amid concerns about the US debt ceiling and inflation.

CHANGES

The dollar takes 0.11% against a basket of international currencies, amid uncertainties over the outlook for global growth and pending the publication on Friday of the US employment report which could provide indications on the future policy of the Federal Reserve.

The euro is losing ground against the dollar, falling to 1.1586.

The New Zealand dollar falls against the greenback, the decision of the RBNZ to increase its key rate by a quarter of a point to 0.50% not having surprised traders.

OIL

Oil prices are rising again slightly after hitting new highs amid concerns over energy supply with signs of tightening crude, natural gas and coal markets.

Monday, the decision of OPEC + to stick to the expected increase in oil production rather than increasing it further to accentuate the market rise.

The barrel of Brent gained 0.29% to 82.8 dollars after a three-year peak on Tuesday at 83.13 dollars and US light crude, at 79.15 dollars, was at its highest since November 2014.

“The increase in production (of OPEC +) is far less than the market expected given the global energy crisis. It is not surprising that there is speculation that OPEC will be forced to move before the next meeting if demand continues to climb, ”ANZ said in a note.

(Laetitia Volga, edited by Blandine Hénault)