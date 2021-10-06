European stock markets sink, Paris and Frankfurt lose more than 2%

The European stock markets widened their losses Wednesday morning, after their tonic rebound of the day before, the places of Paris and Frankfurt falling by more than 2% against a background of fears related to inflation.

At 09:36 GMT, the flagship index of the Paris Stock Exchange, the CAC 40, dropped 2.26% to 6,429.34 points and its counterpart on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the DAX, yielded 2.42% to 14,826.66 points . Milan also lost 2.19% and Madrid 2.13%.

“Operators continue to reduce their exposure to riskier assets,” observes Pierre Veyret, analyst at ActivTrades, noting that “the rise in yields” on the sovereign debt market as well as that of “currencies in the United States and Europe. ‘not offer the best configuration for stocks today.





In the sovereign debt market, US long-dated yields have steadily strengthened in recent sessions: the 10-year rate climbed to 1.54%, its highest since June.

While monetary institutions repeat that the price surge will be temporary, inflation remains at high levels and market operators question the persistence of price increases fueled by soaring energy prices.

Market volatility could continue until investors read the US jobs report on Friday. It could give an indication of the upcoming action of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) which is preparing to gradually normalize its monetary policy.

pan / fs / abx