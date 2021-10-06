Even on FIFA 22, PSG is unplayable

It is not only in Ligue 1 where PSG risks crushing everything. With an average score of 87, the capital club will scare the competition on FIFA 22 which was released on Friday, October 1. The more daring can always try to win with Lorient or Clermont but the challenge will be sizeable. What if this PSG was the strongest team in the history of the game?

A collective of superstars

On FIFA 22 too, there is Paris and the others. By virtue of its existing workforce and its summer recruits, PSG have set the bar very high. The arrival of Lionel Messi (93), Sergio Ramos (88) and Gianluigi Donnarumma (89) is not unrelated but what is striking is the density of talented players. All the attackers have 5 stars in technical gestures. If we choose an eleven type with the best rated Parisian players, the team average is 87 when the two worst teams in Ligue 1, Clermont and Lorient, have an average of 71. And if we are really a player Irish Premier League side Longford Town are the worst side in the game with an overall rating of 55.





The eleven best scores among Parisian players in the last FIFA. (ELECTRONIC ARTS)

Lionel Messi at the top

It is an understatement to say that the recruitment of Lionel Messi brought PSG into another galaxy. While waiting for his first illuminations on the field, the Argentinian runs the club shop at full speed and boosts his team on FIFA. Rated 93, Messi is simply the best player in the game ahead of Robert Lewandowski (92), Ronaldo (91), Neymar (91), Mbappé (91) or even De Bruyne (91). A rating that is always a matter of debate that the publisher tries to sweep away by announcing a committee of specialists, the “Collective Notes”, which evaluates the players on 30 different attributes. We could just note that the “old ones” keep their hands on a hungry young guard who is biding his time. It looks like the “next-gen” of tennis against the big 3 Djokovic-Federer-Nadal. Rated 58 in FIFA 18, Erling Haaland rose to 88 in four games but remains out of the top 20 …





The best team in history?

In a new opus that gives pride of place to technique and simulation (not rolls) thanks to its great novelty, hypermotion, PSG is obviously the best endowed in this area. ” Clearly the best club team with players who match FIFA DNA, they are super fast and technical. “, Advance the former coach of the France eFoot team Brian Savary in the columns of the Parisian. Well provided for all positions and with a very rich sideline, the club of the capital displays no defects and represents a good all-risk insurance for whoever chooses it. Moreover, it is a safe bet that many players will make their team, even if it means finding themselves in Parisian-Parisian matches between friends. If the best tactic to counter the PSG would be to oppose him… the PSG, to opt for the sure value of Bayern Munich, the two Manchester Liverpool or even Chelsea could prove to be paying. Unless Messi once again draws a curled punching wonder.