Evergrande, Fantasia, Chinese real estate is taking water!

“After Evergrande, Fantasia, the other Chinese real estate group on the verge of bankruptcy,” headlines the Tribune which looks back on the major difficulties facing the Chinese real estate sector.

“After the threat Evergrande, the real estate giant on the verge of bankruptcy, which hangs over the Chinese economy, it is the turn of another promoter to threaten to collapse. With 205.7 million dollars (177 million euros) of unpaid debts announced Monday, the slate of the Fantasia Holdings group is certainly less than that of Evergrande (260 billion euros) but this new financial earthquake continues to fuel fears of a Chinese crash that could have a domino effect on the world’s financial centers. Above all, these time bombs raise questions about the veracity of the financial information transmitted by the companies.

This announcement comes as the management company Country Garden Services Holdings has indicated for its part that a subsidiary of Fantasia had not repaid a loan of 700 million yuan (93 million euros), foreseeing a possible default of the group. Shenzhen-based real estate.

The rating agency Fitch said in a statement that, although the media indicated that Fantasia had not honored a previous payment to bondholders, it “does not appear to have been mentioned in the financial reports of the society “.

“We believe that the existence of these obligations means that the company’s liquidity position could be tighter than we anticipated,” writes Fitch. “In addition, this incident casts doubt on the transparency of the company’s financial information,” said the rating agency.





Also, the agency downgraded Fantasia’s rating from B to CCC-Monday, a decision which highlights the possibility of a default ”.

Chain reactions feared by Beijing

“In addition, S&P downgraded the rating of another Chinese promoter, Sinic Holdings, believing that its“ debt service capacity is almost exhausted ”. Sinic was unable to honor the interest payments, which could lead to an “acceleration of the repayments of other Sinic obligations,” S&P reported on Monday. “

Could this crisis have the same consequences as those of the subprimes in 2007/2008?

I think it’s unlikely, because China will certainly do the housework and wash their dirty laundry as a family.

There will therefore be tremors, even strong ones, but undoubtedly not a crisis as deep and internationalized as that of the subprimes.

On the other hand, all those who swear by investments in China may not be very happy.

Charles SANNAT

