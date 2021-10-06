Excellent price for this 4K TV + Nintendo Switch pack

Cdiscount offers a very advantageous pack consisting of a Samsung 65 “4K QLED TV, the Q80A. This beautiful screen is accompanied by a classic Neon Switch to make the most of the hits from the Nintendo console. Mario, The Legend of Zelda or even Metroid Dread on this large 100Hz VA panel.

The Samsung Q80A’s 65 “4K QLED 100Hz display

Let’s detail this pack with what it has most imposing: the TV. This 4K QLED screen with a diagonal of 165 cm and a refresh rate of 100Hz is the ideal companion for your movie and gaming nights. This is notably due to the presence of an HDMI 2.1 port compatible with 4K and 120Hz which eliminates tearing and stuttering. In addition to that this port is VRR compatible to improve the sharpness of moving images.

The other, more traditional ports still support Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) which improves the speed of image display. But also eARC for better quality audio feedback. For the rest there are two USB ports, an optical digital audio output, an Ethernet port, a PCMCIA port and antenna sockets. There is no headphone jack but with the Sound Mirroring function you can use one via your smartphone.

Finally, it’s a connected TV that works using the Tyzen OS, not Android. No worries there because you will find all the most popular streaming apps. Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, YouTube, Molotov, MyCanal, etc. And in terms of sound, it’s a solid installation in 2.2.2 for a total power of 60 W.

Nintendo Switch Neon, a great classic from Nintendo

This 4K TV is therefore accompanied by a Nintendo Switch, a recent but already cult console from Nintendo. No need to plug it into the 4K port, reserve this one for your PS5 or Xbox Series X. But it’s the perfect console for enjoying a lot of family games, and what’s more on a quality screen.





The Switch can be played on a TV as well as on the go, thanks to its dock which serves as a charging station and a link to the screen. You can take it out and put it back on whenever you want, to take it to your bed, bath, public transport, etc. The console automatically goes into sleep mode so your games are uninterrupted.

The games of Smash Bros, Mario Kart, Breath of the Wild and many more are yours. All offered for less than € 1,500, which is normally the base price of the Samsung Q80A alone. Suffice to say that the Switch is offered!

