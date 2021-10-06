EXCLUSIVE – Commitment income will be refocused on the 500,000 most precarious young people

Posted on Oct 6, 2021, 11:15 a.m.Updated Oct 6, 2021, 11:19 AM

Promise of Emmanuel Macron during his speech of July 12, the income of commitment for young people will see the light of day, but not in the universalist and unifying version envisaged for several months. Two weeks after a meeting with the Head of State which marked, if not a halt at least a big brake, the emerging project has been sharply revised downwards, has t – we learned from corroborating sources.

Around 500,000 young people will benefit from it, those who need help the most, and no longer double or even more when it comes to making precarious workers among those under 26, or even students, eligible. “It is the big difference compared to what was envisaged before the meeting of September 21 last”, decrypts a good expert of the file on condition of anonymity.

In the air since September 21

This drop in volume was in the air. Asked the day after the meeting at the Elysee on whether or not to maintain the target, the Minister of Labor, Elisabeth Borne, who carries the project, had kicked in touch. “We are not going to wage a war of figures between flows and stocks,” she replied.

Even if he wants above all to prevent the bill from slipping, the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire insists that the economic recovery and its thousands of unfilled jobs are a game-changer. For him and others, we must get out of the logic that would lead to paying an allowance to those who are not that far from their first employment contract.

As a reminder, the commitment income provides that the young person undertakes to respect the stages of a path leading to professional autonomy coupled, if necessary, with an allowance of up to 500 euros per month.

Good but can do better

The scope of the device will not be the only change. The option now favored is to rely on what exists rather than build a “seamless” to use the time-honored expression sold until then. Specifically, this will require an evolution of the two main support mechanisms for young people, the Youth Guarantee operated by the local Missions and the Intensive Youth Support (AIJ) led by Pôle emploi.





Inflated with the emergency plan, the first is supposed to benefit 200,000 young people this year, or double before the Covid crisis. The second goal is 240,000. It will therefore take an additional effort to reach the targeted 500,000.

Within the executive, we note that these two devices work well the first weeks, but quickly wither afterwards. To strengthen the quality of support, the supervision rates, that is to say the number of young people followed by a counselor, is expected to increase, which implies recruitments in both structures. Above all, based on what worked with the “1 young person 1 solution” plan, each advisor will be able to draw from an extended catalog to build the young person’s career: training, pre-apprenticeship, internships, etc.

As for subsidized contracts

Other solutions could enrich the catalog and the call to the private sector is not excluded to put the local Missions or Pôle emploi under pressure. To standardize practices, a young person eligible for AIJ will be able to receive the allowance each of the six months that the device lasts, while it is currently capped at 1,500 euros. All this should be accompanied by the development of a mobile application to facilitate exchanges between the young person and his advisor, always in the pursuit of rights and duties.

The decision to do less but better is reminiscent of that of the Philippe government in 2017 with subsidized contracts: the number drastically reduced but the requirements on the content reinforced.

The name should also change. To avoid any amalgamation with the RSA, synonymous in its eyes with assistantship, the government prefers to speak of employment contract rather than income: financial support, yes, but not without the young person’s commitment. “The keystone of the system”, declared Prime Minister Jean Castex in an interview with “Echos”.

It remains to quantify everything, between reinforcements of advisers within the local missions or employment center, allowances or training. The work is in progress. The appropriations will be the subject of an amendment to the finance bill for 2022, the examination of which has just started in the National Assembly.