Facebook Files: Mark Zuckerberg defends himself, and explains his blow to the breakdown

The founder of Facebook returned yesterday to the accusations of Frances Haugen. The company also took the opportunity to explain (finally) the unprecedented outage that occurred at the beginning of the week.

For the past few days, Facebook has been in the eye of the storm. In addition to having suffered a global outage earlier this week, the web giant must face accusations from whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former employee who accuses the company of making a profit on disinformation and the unhappiness of its users. Hitherto discreet on the subject, the firm finally chose to speak through its – very controversial – founder Mark Zuckerberg.

“It’s just not true”

Not surprisingly, Mark Zuckerberg’s line of defense on the Facebook Files has been to deny en bloc. “At the heart of these accusations is the idea that we prioritize profits over safety and well-being. This is simply not true ”, thus detailed the businessman. In a long publication on his Facebook page, he thus considered that in addition to being unfounded, the accusations of Frances Haugen, relayed by the Wall Street Journal were “Completely illogical” : “We make money from ads, and advertisers tell us all the time that they don’t want their ads alongside harmful or vehement content. And I don’t know of any tech company that sets out to develop products that make people angry or depressed ”.

Taking several specific points from the testimony of Frances Haugen in his interview for the channel CBS News, Mark Zuckerberg notably disputed the idea that Instagram is harmful for teenagers, without worrying about the company: “If we wanted to ignore research, why would we create a cutting edge curriculum to understand these important issues? If we weren’t concerned with tackling harmful content, why would we hire so many dedicated people? ”.





Haugen calls for regulation

For her part, Frances Haugen called on elected representatives of the US Congress to regulate Facebook hegemony, believing that the group was today “Stuck in a spiral from which he cannot escape”. While the company again let it be known through a spokesperson that it disagreed with Ms Haugen’s testimony, it did however admit that it was time for Congress to “Create new rules for the Internet”.

Facebook reconsiders its failure

Another explanation from Facebook, this time about the major outage that affected some 3.5 billion users of the platform on Monday evening. In a new blog post, the company returned to this unprecedented incident. While a simple routine order was supposed to verify the proper functioning of the group’s computer networks, an internal bug would have prevented the latter from being executed, explains Santosh Janardhan, vice president of infrastructure at Facebook. One thing leading to another, the problem would eventually have impacted the firm’s DNS servers, creating a worldwide failure. If the latter lasted more than seven hours, it is because it prevented the engineers of the company from connecting to the servers they were supposed to repair, forcing the personnel to physically move to the site of the breakdown.

A breakdown that stands out as a “Opportunity to learn” put Facebook into perspective today: “After every problem, big or small, we take a hard look at how we can make our systems more resilient”.