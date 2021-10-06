Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger experienced the worst outage in their history

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, the entire Facebook group, suffered a massive outage late Monday, affecting tens of millions of users around the world. The blackout was resolved overnight, around half past midnight in Switzerland, five hours after it was triggered.

Apologizing, Facebook said late Monday night in a statement that the outage was caused by a “faulty configuration change” of its servers.

The Down Detector site showed blackouts late in the afternoon in densely populated areas such as Washington or Paris. This was also the case in French-speaking Switzerland. “This site is inaccessible”, “impossible to find the address of the server”, “error loading the page”, the Facebook site indicated to many users Monday at 6 pm. The blackout seemed to have lasted for about an hour already.

“We are aware that some people have difficulty accessing our applications and products. We are working on a return to normalcy as quickly as possible and we apologize for the inconvenience, ”tweeted Andy Stone, a spokesperson for the group.

Several hypotheses raised

Initial observations pointed to a problem with the Domain Name System (DNS). This essential IT service makes it possible to translate a URL address (for example “letemps.ch”) into an IP address which will be readable by a machine and effectively refer to the site consulted. This failure could be linked to the BGP (Border Gateway Protocol) routing system of Facebook’s servers.

On Twitter, Dane Knecht, who works for the American company Cloudflare, which specializes in DNS services in particular, noted that shortly before the outage began, this BGP routing system had been “withdrawn from the Internet”. According to him, the return online of the sites concerned could lead to a “long period of instability”, because of the size of the system to be restarted.





“Facebook and other affiliate sites have disappeared from the Internet in a deluge of BGP updates,” said John Graham-Cumming, chief technology officer of Cloudflare. “It is surprising that Facebook has not yet repaired the problem (…) which should be easy to correct,” said Jake Williams, co-founder of BreachQuest, a cybersecurity company. He also recalls that the impact of the blackout is worse in the many countries where Facebook is “synonymous with the Internet”, or for users who use the social network to access other services.

Competitors rub their hands

On Twitter, the platform’s misfortune made the happiness of its competitors and facetious users, who rivaled each other in humor. “Registrations are on the rise on Signal (welcome everyone)”, wrote the messaging system known for its data encryption. “We also know what it’s like to work during an outage and we wish the engineers the best of luck,” she added.

The title went down

This outage comes as the platform with nearly 3 billion monthly users is going through one of the worst crises on its reputation in two weeks, because of whistleblower revelations.

Former product manager engineer at Facebook, Frances Haugen leaked many internal documents, especially at Wall Street Journal, and accused the group of “(choosing) the profit rather than the safety” of its users, in an interview broadcast by the CBS channel on Sunday.

On Wall Street, the price of Facebook, down from the start of the session, ended with a loss of 4.89%. Because of the fall in his shares, group boss Mark Zuckerberg lost more than $ 6 billion in a matter of hours, dropping his fortune to 121.6 billion, a Bloomberg count says. Its losses have reached 15 billion since mid-September.

