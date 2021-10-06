Facebook is back after six-hour outage that lost $ 6 billion Mark Zuckerberg Instagram, WhatsApp and other services are slowly coming back online around the world

The outage started yesterday, just before 6 p.m. (French time) and the sites started operating again around midnight. The blackout lasted for at least 5 hours, which is a record in the history of the contemporary global internet, the age of GAFAM. Brian Krebs, a cybercrime reporter, attributes the phenomenon to a major DNS problem. He quotes a source who told him the incident was not of malicious origin. Instead, he claims it started with a routine BGP update gone awry, erasing the DNS routing information Facebook needs so other networks can find its sites. Krebs explains that the DNS records that tell systems how to find Facebook and Instagram were pulled from global routing cables this morning. At this point, however, it’s unclear exactly how that happened.

Krebs writes in a blog post:

Facebook and its properties on Instagram and WhatsApp suffer from continuous and global outages. We don’t yet know why this happened, but the how is clear: Earlier this morning, something inside Facebook caused the company to revoke key digital records that tell computers and other devices Internet compatible how to find these destinations online.

In simpler terms, this morning Facebook removed the map telling computers around the world how to find its various properties online. Therefore, when a person types Facebook.com in a web browser, the web browser does not know where to find Facebook.com and returns an error page.

The Domain Name System, commonly abbreviated DNS, which can be translated to Domain Name System, is the distributed IT service used to translate Internet domain names into IP addresses or other records. The problem runs deeper than Facebook’s blatant DNS failures, however. Instagram, owned by Facebook, was also down, and its DNS services (which are hosted on Amazon rather than internal to Facebook’s network) were functional. Instagram and WhatsApp were accessible, but displayed HTTP 503 failures (no server available for the request), indicating that if the DNS was working and the service load balancers were accessible, the application servers that should be powering the load balancers were not.

A little later, Dane Knecht, vice president of Cloudflare, reported that all Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) routes for Facebook had been removed. Border Gateway Protocol is an external route exchange protocol, used in particular on the Internet network. Its main purpose is to exchange routing and network accessibility information between Autonomous Systems. In other words, it is the system by which one network determines the best route to another network). With no BGP routes to Facebook’s network, Facebook’s DNS servers are unreachable, as are the missing app servers for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus VR, which are owned by Facebook. If the BGP routes for a given network are missing or incorrect, no one outside that network can find it.





Facebook’s internal site is also affected

Facebook’s internal Workplace site and associated employee services are also affected by an outage today, according to technical blogger Jane Manchun Wong. The company issued a memo to employees about these issues. The New York Times reports that virtually everything inside Facebook is down, including the ability to use key cards to enter buildings, security systems, an internal calendar and security tools. planning, and more.

Global Facebook blackout loses $ 6 billion Mark Zuckerberg

This gigantic Facebook failure caused Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune to decline by $ 5.9 billion (5 billion euros), according to Forbes magazine. The 37-year-old businessman has slipped from fifth to sixth in the palm of the world’s richest people. The Facebook outage, which has affected millions of users around the world, shook the pillars of the New York Stock Exchange. Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune fell to $ 121.6 billion because of the fall in his shares, says a Bloomberg statement. Its losses have reached 15 billion since mid-September.

Facebook accumulates the troubles between the accusations on the group’s policy and a major blackout affecting the access to its networks and messaging services of several million of its users. Since its peaks in early September, the stock has lost 15%. The social network is initially the object of the accusations of a whistleblower who will testify before the Congress today to affirm that Facebook chooses “the profit rather than the safety”.

