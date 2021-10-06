Facebook strikes back after whistleblower Frances Haugen’s hearing before the Senate

Frances Haugen was able to speak to a US Senate subcommittee about the documents she delivered to the Wall Street Journal, revealing the privileges enjoyed by VIP members of Facebook or the silence of reports demonstrating the harmful effects of Instagram on young people. Congratulated by some of the senators present, she performed particularly well. Richard Blumenthal, one of the senators, explained to the New York Times rarely having seen a witness “so credible and convincing on such a thorny subject”. Which is all the more striking since, according to him, Frances Haugen did not engage in this battle for “destroy Facebook”, but on the contrary for “to repair it”.

In the wake of this hearing, Facebook organized a new sequence of “damage control“. If Nick Clegg, former deputy prime minister of David Cameron now director of international affairs and communications for Facebook, obviously intervened, Mark Zuckerberg was keen to react in person. “in these accusations, there is the idea that we prioritize profits over the safety and well-being of our users”. “It’s just not true […] I don’t know of any tech company that sets itself the goal of developing products that make people angry or depressed. “, he declares, recalling: “We make money with ads, and advertisers tell us all the time that they don’t want their ads to be seen alongside harmful or vehement content.”.





To Congress to dictate the rules

Nick Clegg’s intervention was much more political and less emotional than that of Mark Zuckerberg. After recalling that Frances Haugen worked less than two years for Facebook, without leading a team, without participating in the meetings of the leaders and without working directly on the subjects that she denounces, he conceded to agree with one points raised by the whistleblower: the legislation on the functioning of the Internet is perhaps no longer adapted to our time. “These rules have not been updated for 25 years. Instead of asking private companies to make societal choices about what is allowed and what is not, it is time for Congress to act. and frame things with new laws “, he says.

A direct reference to the status of simple host of platforms which, by law in the United States, are not responsible for the content published there by their users. Nick Clegg, who said he was convinced that Facebook’s investments in moderation would be enough to clear it, believes that “platforms should not be protected [par la loi] only if they are able to demonstrate that they have put in place effective practices to quickly identify and remove problematic content“. Let us recall all the same that the revelations of Frances Haugen mentioned the existence of a tailor-made moderation program for a few million privileged personalities on Facebook, leading to the maintenance online of content which should normally have been automatically deleted. Also, it is not sure that according to the criteria of a new, less permissive law in this area, the means invested by Facebook in moderation will be considered sufficient.

Frances Haugen believes that web giants should be completely transparent about how their algorithms work. She also suggests adding steps to provide additional explanations before authorizing article sharing to limit the amount of false information circulating on social media. Finally, according to her, networks such as Instagram should only be authorized from the age of 16 or 18, and not 13 as is currently the case. An age limit which should be the subject of real verification measures.