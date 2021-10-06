Facebook: the criticisms are piling up

Since mid-September, Facebook has been rocked by a series of accusations and controversies. DADO RUVIC / REUTERS

Since mid-September, Facebook has been rocked by a series of accusations and controversies. After publication, from September 13 in the Wall Street Journal, of a series of articles based on documents taken by a former employee of the social network, Frances Haugen, the company was accused of having dragged or insufficiently acted on subjects as different as disinformation or the protection of minors. Overview of the criticisms addressed to the company.

Incriminating documents

The documents copied by Mme Haugen – several thousand pages – are mostly presentations of internal work carried out by Facebook researchers. Very specific, they show that company officials could not ignore a number of problems exacerbated or caused by their applications, ranging from the way misinformation spreads on the social network to the impacts on adolescent mental health, in including how criminal groups have used Facebook to recruit victims of human trafficking. Only a small part of the documents, mainly relating to Instagram, have so far been made public, but Mr.me Haugen says he transmitted all of these files to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the policeman of the American Stock Exchange. Facebook for its part explained that the content of the documents had been distorted in the articles published in the Wall Street Journal, that the studies cited were fragmentary and that they “Refl[étaient] not what the company is ”, as Mark Zuckerberg wrote this October 5.

A united front of elected American officials

For at least four years, American elected officials have usually been very divided on the subject of Facebook. Republicans, in the wake of Donald Trump, are obsessed with the supposed “censorship” they believe conservative voices would fall victim to, while Democrats insist on the company’s shortcomings in moderation.

But during the last two hearings in the Senate, on October 5 for Mr.me Haugen and on September 30 for Facebook’s security manager Antigone Davis, elected officials from both sides presented a generally united front. During these two hearings devoted to the impact of Instagram on adolescents, the senators showed a rare form of unity in denouncing the alleged damage that the social network would cause. “On this file [Instagram], our disagreements are marginal ”Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who heads the Senate Trade Committee, said Thursday to his Republican colleagues. Democrats and Republicans have also co-signed a bill to impose a whole series of additional controls on social networks used by minors.

Instagram Kids put ‘on pause’

Faced with criticism targeting Instagram, Facebook announced on September 27 that it was putting “On pause” his much-maligned project called Instagram Kids, a version of his social network aimed at children under 13, who – at least in theory – are not allowed to use Instagram. But the announcement only reinforced the suspicions of those criticizing Facebook, who saw it as an admission of the supposed dangerousness of the social network for the youngest; the choice of a ” pause “ rather than an outright cancellation also earned Antigone Davis multiple criticisms during her Senate hearing, with Facebook’s security chief refusing to say if – and when – a cancellation decision would be made. Facebook pointed out that these same studies showed that the majority of Instagram users felt, when they were surveyed, that the social network had a positive impact on their mental health, by allowing them to stay in touch with their loved ones. .





New probable procedures from the stock market gendarme

The documents sent by Mme Haugen at the SEC could open a new front for US regulators against Facebook, as proceedings for suspected abuse of dominance over the group’s takeover of Instagram and WhatsApp are already underway. According to Mme Haugen, Facebook has repeatedly lied to its investors, especially about its number of actual users – it relies, among other things, on studies measuring the number of subscribers who use multiple accounts.

Other hearings to be expected with regulators

M’s documentsme Haugen have aroused the interest of many other regulators and elected officials, in the United States and elsewhere in the world. The European Parliament has expressed its wish to hear the former Facebook employee, as has the American Parliament committee investigating the attack on the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump on January 6. The latter suspects Facebook of having played a role in the way in which the supporters of the outgoing president are organized; Mme Haugen herself claims the attack is, in part, a consequence of the disbandment of the “civic integrity” team she worked in, just after Joe Biden was elected. Facebook vehemently contests these accusations, explaining that it has instead chosen to integrate people responsible for “civic integrity” in all its other teams.

The role of Mark Zuckerberg in question

Since the first publications of the Wall Street Journal, the role played by the founder of Facebook in a number of decisions has been regularly mentioned by the press, American elected officials and Mr.me Haugen. “Mark only answers one person: Mark himself”, said the former Facebook employee in the Senate on October 5, while judging that the founder was not “Animated with bad intentions”. In her letter sent to the SEC, she believes that on several occasions the founder of the group has ruled in order to limit or block technical developments that could have reduced certain problems on Instagram or Facebook, to favor the growth in the number of users or good activity statistics on the different platforms.

In a post on October 5, Zuckerberg vehemently defended his record. “At the heart of these accusations is the idea that we prioritize profits over the safety and well-being of our users.”, he writes. But, he argues, the major change in Facebook’s algorithm in 2018 “Limited the number of viral videos in the news feed, to favor those posted by friends and family – we implemented it knowing full well that after this change users would spend less time on Facebook, but our research showed that it was the right thing to do for the well-being of users. Is this really what a company that puts its profits before its users would do? “

Display algorithms at the heart of the debates

The multiple criticisms addressed to Facebook in recent weeks focus, for the most part, on the algorithms used by the social network and Instagram to select the content displayed. The prevalence of messages posted by stars on Instagram is identified by Facebook’s own researchers as an aggravating factor in certain problems concerning one’s self-image; Significant changes to Facebook’s algorithm in 2018 have in turn played a major role in the development of online hatred and disinformation, says Mme Haugen. For several years, elected officials, regulators and citizens critical of Facebook have pleaded for greater transparency in the operation of these algorithms, considered by the group to be its most important trade secret.

Unrelated to the revelations of recent weeks, the company also faced a historic outage on October 4, which made all WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and Facebook services inaccessible for about six hours in the whole world. Attributed by the group to a configuration error, probably in the “BGP” servers that direct Internet traffic to its services, the failure incidentally demonstrated how central they were to their approximately 3.5 billion cumulative users. An element that can only feed the words of elected officials and regulators who believe that Mark Zuckerberg’s company is, today, in a situation of monopoly or near-monopoly in entire areas of online life.

