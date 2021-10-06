Facebook: understand what is blamed on Mark Zuckerberg’s empire in 4 questions

Posted on Oct 6, 2021, 3:56 PMUpdated Oct 6, 2021, 5:03 PM

Facebook is in bad shape. After being confronted with a massive blackout which brought down the title on the New York Stock Exchange, the social network sees its image considerably tarnished by the revelations of a whistleblower.

It is a series of articles from the “Wall Street Journal” which set fire to the powders. Published between September 13 and October 3, they are based on internal documents provided by Frances Haugen. Former product manager at Facebook, she resigned in May before taking on the role of whistleblower to force Facebook to change its practices.

These documents mainly consist of research reports, discussions between Facebook employees, internal notes or even presentations addressed to the group’s management. All of them lead to one conclusion: Facebook has voluntarily turned a blind eye to the harmful consequences of its social networks on public debate and on the mental health of users.

1. Why is Facebook’s algorithm singled out?

The change in algorithm that took place in 2018 would have had the opposite effects of the initial objective, which was to improve the well-being of users by focusing on people-to-people links rather than highlighting content. According to internal research, this change has prompted some accounts – including political parties – to bet on sensationalist content to arouse outrage and push Internet users to react to it.

Worse: in an internal note, the researchers note that these publications have gained in power thanks to the new algorithm. “Misinformation, toxicity and violent content are over-represented in shared posts,” they point out.

And sometimes in an uncontrollable way. To illustrate the phenomenon, the “Wall Street Journal” is based on the example of the campaign in favor of vaccination that Mark Zuckerberg wanted to launch on the social network. In this endeavor, the founder of Facebook himself encountered an avalanche of posts opposed to the vaccination. Facebook’s algorithm would thus have allowed conspiratorial rhetoric to spread on the network.

At the same time, the “XCheck” program deployed by Facebook would have allowed certain public figures, including footballer Neymar, to publish content contrary to the rules of the social network without being censored. A practice qualified as “not publicly defensible” during an internal review carried out in 2019.





2. Why is Facebook accused of having a harmful relationship with young people?

Worried about losing popularity with young people, Facebook has devised a strategy to gain an audience with them. This must include the development of a version of Instagram intended for children under 13. Yet, according to documents published by the “Wall Street Journal”, Facebook has repeatedly found that Instagram has harmful effects on teenagers, and more specifically on teenage girls.

According to internal studies launched three years ago, 32% of young girls believe that the use of the social network bought by Facebook in 2012 gave them a more negative image of their body when they were already not satisfied with it. Frances Haugen also accuses Facebook of having concealed from its investors and the American stock market policeman its real audiences among young people in order to better sell advertising content. In fact, more than 15% of Facebook accounts created by teenagers are said to be duplicates or fakes.

3. Has Facebook neglected the moderation of accounts created in emerging countries?

According to dozens of internal documents, drug, organ and human traffickers rely on Facebook in some developing countries.

This is particularly the case in the Middle East, where traffickers use the social network to attract women into prostitution or abusive labor networks. In Ethiopia, armed groups have also reportedly used the platform to publish calls for violence against ethnic minorities.

While Facebook’s audience is expanding rapidly in these countries, the social network is unable to effectively moderate these accounts. While some have indeed been closed after causing a scandal, others can still post content after deleting some of their posts.

“Facebook has focused its security efforts on the richest markets, where governments and media institutions are powerful,” said the former vice-president of Facebook, Brian Boland, to the American daily.

4. How did Facebook react after learning about these flaws?

More than the existence of these dysfunctions, Frances Haugen points out the lack of will to remedy them. “Facebook can change, but clearly will not do it on its own,” she told the Senate. According to documents published by the “Wall Street Journal”, a team proposed as early as April 2020 to Facebook executives to remedy the surge in disinformation and violence caused by the algorithm, for example by ceasing to strengthen the visibility of content shared many times by long channels of users.

A proposal initially refused by Mark Zuckerberg and which only began to be tested at the end of the summer of 2021, after the social network was criticized for its role in the riots on the Capitol. The network would also have sought to publicly minimize the effects of Instagram on adolescents, by not making the research concerned public.