Faced with shortage of candidates, recruiters are ready to increase salaries to hire

Many sectors, such as catering, face great difficulties in recruiting. Direct consequence of this shortage of candidates: HRD will look for their future recruits further. According to a recent survey, one in two HRDs admitted that they had been forced to expand their research scope following the crisis. The management is also preparing to drop ballast on the salary. HelloWork, which publishes the RegionsJob, ParisJob and Cadréo job sites in particular, highlights this new movement in a study carried out this summer.

It shows that 89% of recruiters are ready to increase the salary if the candidate exceeds their expectations. Among them, nearly 10% say they are even ready to increase “a lot” the proposed salary. The shortage of candidates in some sectors clearly works in favor of job seekers, who may themselves be willing to put in the effort if they are truly interested in the position, but to a lesser extent. According to this study, a quarter of candidates are not ready to negotiate their salary down even if they really want the job. 65% would agree to negotiate, but fair “a little”.





A market in favor of candidates, and no longer of employers. But it is still necessary that advantages be granted by the employer. Restaurant vouchers, profit-sharing, participation … these are the arguments that could make them give in on the salary. This study also shows an imbalance between what recruiters are willing to let go of and what candidates can accept. Candidates who know what they want, and how much, since 90% of them have in mind a desired salary range for the position. At the same time, HelloWork notes that the salary is still very infrequently indicated in job advertisements. A brake, because more than half of the candidates are less likely to apply for an offer which does not specify the salary.

When should we talk about the salary? For more than 80% of candidates and recruiters, it is up to the recruiter to address the issue of salary first. He will do so in more than half of the cases during the first telephone interview, so as not to waste time. 38% of recruiters keep this discussion for the first physical interview. A practice that could change in a job market that leans for the candidate.