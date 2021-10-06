[Faits Divers] A driver flees after hitting a pedestrian in Saint-Joseph: the gendarmerie is looking for witnesses

Monday, October 4, a traffic accident occurred in Saint-Joseph around 6:50 am. A vehicle struck a pedestrian on the RN2 between Saint-Joseph and Langevin in rue Victor Hugo, opposite the Mussard delicatessen, even as this pedestrian was crossing on a protected passage.

After hitting the victim, the driver of the vehicle accelerated to escape, according to the gendarmerie, which is today calling for witnesses.

“We are still looking for the vehicle involved which was occupied by a couple, traveling in the direction of Saint-Philippe,” said the gendarmerie. This is a light gray Dacia Duster, slightly damaged at the front right, mark left by the impact with the pedestrian.





Fortunately, the victim, who was taken to hospital, and is expected to be discharged today, his condition having improved significantly.

An investigation was opened by the Saint-Pierre prosecutor’s office for unintentional injuries resulting in total incapacity for work for less than 3 months. As part of this investigation, the gendarmerie is looking for anyone who can provide information relating to this accident.