Far Cry 6: a Tekken mini fighting game with … roosters

If the words of Far Cry 6 are rather serious and mature, Ubisoft has all the same inserted some small surprises much lighter like this mini-game.

Free the people and overthrow the dictatorship, this is the main subject of Far Cry 6 which brings a story dealing with diverse and varied themes, ranging from equality to emigration. A story better told than usual thanks to a very involved hero, Dani Jojas, and a great villain played by Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring in Breaking Bad).

But because leading the revolution is a painful task, our protagonist will be able to relax with some mini-games scattered around the open world. We can thus count on domino or … cock fights. Be careful, nothing to do with Sleeping Dogs gambling since here, we will literally take control of the gallinaceous for a 2D versus.





The inspiration does not go very far – we can cite Tekken, of course – with very characteristic life bars and a funny fighting atmosphere: a little parody that is currently talking about it on the web, no surprise.

For the rest, Far Cry 6 has a lot of other things to offer, so we suggest you take a look to our full test, released today at this address.