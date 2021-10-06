Far Cry 6: when is the game released? The schedule unveiled by Ubisoft

Far Cry 6 releases tomorrow on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One. It is therefore the home stretch for players who are waiting to find the island of Yara, largely inspired by Cuba. In order to be ready for the release, Ubisoft has published the schedule on the title’s release times.

Expected tomorrow on PC and consoles, Far Cry 6 signs the return of the eponymous saga after 3 years of absence. The players play Dani Rojas, who wants to overthrow the dictatorship imposed by Anton Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito, known for his role as Gus Fringe in breaking Bad). To prepare the players for the exit, Ubisoft has shared a full schedule on the availability of preload and digital versions.





Regarding Europe, preloading is already available on all platforms and media (whether via Ubisoft Connect or the Epic Games Store). For digital versions, small advantage for PC versions: Far Cry 6 will be available October 07 at 6:01 am French time on Stadia, Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect. It will be necessary to wait 12:01 pm French time for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S | X releases.