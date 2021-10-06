FC Barcelona – Mercato: 2 good news for the Blaugrana

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman’s unwanted list

The hard work had to pay off… After letting go of Lionel Messi and his astronomical salary, having loaned Antoine Griezmann to Atlético Madrid, having asked executives to lower their salaries, having recruited for zero euros, FC Barcelona has considerably lowered its payroll. And, as a result, he will be able to recruit this winter while extending an Ansu Fati, assured its general manager, Ferran Reverter, at a press conference this afternoon.

“Yes, it is possible to sign and extend. Pedri and Ansu Fati’s overtime is going very well. The last departure of an important player generates a positive fair play of more than 20 million so Barca could sign if they consider it. But the work is not done and we must continue to lower the wage bill. “

“The first thing Barca have to do is do their homework. We have done a lot of the work, the payroll has gone down, but we have to keep working and if that happens of course we will be able to sign top players. Barça have “fair play” and from next year, if he continues to do his homework, he will be able to bring in the players we want. “

