FC Barcelona still forces Samuel Umtiti’s hand

The French accent is not really the most popular in the FC Barcelona locker room. After having managed to send Antoine Griezmann back to Atlético de Madrid, the leaders would like to see other tricolors pack up. Yesterday, the Catalan press also announced that the Blaugranas wanted to “dismantle” the French clan.

What follows after this advertisement

And among these players, Samuel Umtiti (27) is undoubtedly the one Barça wants more than anything to see go. Regularly injured since the 2018/2019 season, the former resident of Olympique Lyonnais was already doing a lot of talk since he had extended his contract just before the start of his physical troubles, in June 2018.

Barça want a departure in January

Clearly, seeing a player paid around 9 M € squatting in the infirmary rather than the green rectangle, it goes average. And in recent months, the situation has worsened. Umtiti was still not spared the physical glitches as his club took the brunt of the covid-19 financial crisis. Very clearly pushed towards the exit, the French however did not want to say amen to everything. Finally remained in Catalonia, the player, whose contract expires in June 2023, has not made only friends.





And Sport also reveals that the Spanish club has put a lot of pressure on his number 23. Thus, Ronald Koeman told him that he was not entering into his plans and the club told him that he would no longer have a chance to impose. The idea would be to give him a few minutes in King’s Cup matches, history that he shows himself to attract courtiers for a (forced) departure in January. After resisting last summer, will Umtiti be able to hang on again? The person concerned has in any case released a statement on his Instagram account which should not go unnoticed. “ The more you respect people, the more they disrespect you. No one knows, but everyone allows themselves to speak. “ Atmosphere.