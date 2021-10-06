First observation of abnormal blood clots in patients with long Covid

For the first time, researchers are observing abnormal clots in the blood of people with long-term Covid. An observation that must still be confirmed by others, but which could have a role in the appearance of symptoms specific to this persistent form of Covid-19.

Long Covid, the persistent form of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, develops in a significant proportion of former patients with Covid-19. Symptoms are diverse and their origins unknown. Many scientists are mobilized on this subject and knowledge is gradually increasing. At Stellenbosch University in South Africa, a team from the physiology department made an unprecedented observation: the presence of clots microscopic particles insoluble in the blood of patients with long Covid.





Insoluble blood clots responsible for the long Covid?

” We found high levels of various molecules inflammatory drugs trapped in micro-clots in the blood of people with long Covid. Some of the trapped molecules contain protein of coagulation such as fibrinogen, as well as alpha (2) -antiplasmin “, explains Professor Resia Pretorius, first author of the study. Covid-19 can cause coagulopathies, and obviously this damage can persist for several months and could be involved in the long Covid.

In addition, microclots are resistant to fibrinolysis, the biological process that dissolves blood clots through the action of a enzyme, plasmin. In people with Covid-19 and Covid long, too much alpha (2) -antiplasmin is present and prevents the normal action of plasmin. In the laboratory, these particularly tough clots are even resistant to trypsin, an enzyme that digests proteins.

Professor Pretorius and his collaborators are the only ones to make this observation on ten blood samples of patients with long Covid. The study, published in Cardiovascular Diabetology, will have to be corroborated by additional observations on samples before concluding on the involvement of these microclots in the long Covid.