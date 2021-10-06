Flixbus could “adjust” its offer to meet the Ouigo roses

The transport company Flixbus said on Tuesday that it could “adjust” its offer so that its buses remain more competitive than the pink Ouigo, more economical classic mainline trains that the SNCF wants to launch in 2022.

Read alsoWhen shutdown, FlixBus relies on the vaccine to restart

“We will see what the offer really looks like”, underlined the general manager of FlixBus France, Yvan Lefranc-Morin, on franceinfo. “We will eventually adjust our offer to remain more competitive than the train, that has always been our argument”. The operator “Has not given up doing Flixtrains in France”, underlined Yvan Lefranc-Morin. Corn “Things must change to allow the arrival of new entrants, in particular the price of tolls”, or running rights paid to SNCF Réseau.





“Very low and fixed prices”

The parent company of Flixbus operates train lines in Germany and Sweden, and had been interested in opening the Paris-Brussels lines to competition.

SNCF announced at the end of September that it would launch in spring 2022 classic low-cost mainline trains on Paris-Lyon and Paris-Nantes, operated by a new subsidiary on the model of the low-cost TGV Ouigo. These single-class connections will be provided by Corail coaches refreshed and repainted in pink, “With very low and fixed prices, until the last moment” according to Voyages SNCF.

SEE AS ​​WELL – Jean-Pierre Farandou welcomes SNCF’s “excellent record” this summer