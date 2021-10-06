Foot OL – OL: Cherki hardly plays, his response is formidable – Olympique Lyonnais

With only 101 minutes played in nine Ligue 1 games, Rayan Cherki could be worried about his situation at Olympique Lyonnais version Bosz. But the young striker is on the contrary very motivated.

Currently present with the France Espoirs team, which is playing an important match against Ukraine this Wednesday in the race for Euro 2023, Rayan Cherki is delighted to discover this selection and intends to prove to Sylvain Ripoll that ‘he can count on him to bring a real plus. This international match comes at a time when the 18-year-old striker has only a meager playing time (101 minutes) with Olympique Lyonnais, Peter Bosz using him sparingly. Where others would probably have been annoyed to wax the bench, Rayan Cherki believes that it is useful for him by motivating him even more on a daily basis in order to convince the coach of OL. Confiding in L’Equipe, the striker trained in Lyon shows his enormous determination to bring even more to his club, Cherki sparing every day to help Jean-Michel Aulas’ club.





Cherki wants to wrest his place in Lyon

And it is through the France Espoirs team that the striker wants to prove to Olympique Lyonnais that the work is bearing fruit. “ If the selection is a way to send a message to the club? Of course, we know that in a club I don’t have a lot of playing time, but that’s okay. I am young, I work every day to pretend to play more and more. When I saw that the coach had selected me, I told myself that it was the culmination of a lot of work since the start of the season (…) This season is very important for me, I can do great things and I hope to be able to do them in a club. I train a lot. When we have one session, I always do two, I do a lot of video to see my areas of progress, on defensive work. I have made a lot of progress on the replacement, I am very satisfied because I tell myself that this work is bearing fruit. It is very important to succeed at high level “, Warns Rayan Cherki, who makes it clear that he does not want to spend the whole season on the sidelines in Lyon.