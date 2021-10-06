More

    Foot OM – Bernard Tapie: A statue in front of the Vélodrome, the idea comes from Nantes

    Sports


    Sunday, OM supporters learned with infinite sadness of the death of their former president, Bernard Tapie.

    The 78-year-old businessman died of cancer and leaves behind wonderful memories for the supporters of Olympique de Marseille, starting of course with the coronation in the Champions League in 1993. Since two days, tributes multiply. The Marseille club has notably taken the initiative to open the Orange Vélodrome so that supporters can collect their thoughts and write a word of condolence. Among the leaders of French football, tributes are also numerous. Jean-Michel Aulas sent a final message to his friend. And in the columns of the Ouest-France newspaper, Waldemar Kita did the same. The boss of FC Nantes notably submits the idea of ​​a statue bearing the effigy of Bernard Tapie in Marseille …

    “He loved Marseille, the Marseillais loved him too. I am convinced that the Marseillais will do something for him. A beautiful statue, that would be nice for this kind of character. He is a man who will leave a certain mark at all levels, for French football, for the industry. We must not forget that he was Minister (of the City, between December 1992 and March 1993, editor’s note). He’s done a lot of pretty positive things in life. You always see the negative things but he had a kind of strength that gave a punch to everyone he worked with. Models are always difficult. Personally, I don’t have a model. I remember what he did for football, for the company, he created a dynamic in management. Even in problems, he always got away with it. He had positive energy. He fought until the last moment in a fantastic way. Honestly, this is a human example ” launched the boss of FC Nantes, whose tribute will please OM supporters and leaders. It remains to be seen whether they will follow the idea of ​​the statue, why not in front of the Vélodrome …


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleFacebook, TikTok and YouTube are committed to limiting the use of screens among young people
    Next article“Germinal”: The historical series of France 2 begins Wednesday, October 27

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC