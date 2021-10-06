Football Ligue 1 – ASSE-OL: Saint-Etienne sanctioned after the derby?

The files are piling up on the desks of the members of the disciplinary committee of the LFP, who will study the case of the derby ASSE–OL.

Since the start of the season, incidents have multiplied in Ligue 1 stadiums. The most serious events took place in Nice and Lens during the matches against OM and Lille. But this weekend, there were also small excesses at Geoffroy-Guichard during the derby between ASSE and OL. This time, there is no question of invading the field, but the disciplinary commission of the Professional Football League will look into the 70 pyrotechnic devices counted during this match. In addition, the intrusion of an ASSE supporter arrested on the lawn after the equalizer goal scored by Wahbi Khazri was also reported in the referee’s report. Saint-Etienne could therefore be penalized for these two incidents.





The file examined next week

However, it will be necessary to wait at least a week before knowing the sanctions pronounced against ASSE. And for good reason, L’Equipe reports in its edition of the day that the disciplinary committee of the LFP which meets this Wednesday will not look into the derby. Indeed, two other files will be examined today, those of the Lens-Lille and Angers-OM matches. In the northern derby, the lawn had been invaded at half-time and the supporters of Lens had tried to do battle with those of Lille at the foot of the visitor parking lot, causing some injuries. Regarding the meeting between the SCO and OM, it was at the end of the match that the incidents had broken out and that the supporters of both camps were opposed even if everything had quickly returned to order. It remains to be seen what decisions will be taken by the members of the disciplinary committee of the LFP, too much in demand at the start of the season …