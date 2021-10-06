Football PSG – Gigio Donnarumma attacked by surprise

Left by the back door of AC Milan to join PSG for free this summer, Gigio Donnarumma is experiencing a delicate return to Italy.

Italy will have a unique opportunity this Wednesday evening. Reigning European champions, Squadra Azzurra, will play in the Nations League finals at home. Starting with the match against Spain, for a prestigious semi-final. Elected best player of the last Euro, Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the heroes of the Nazionale, and the young goalkeeper may have started a dynasty à la Dino Zoff in Italian goals, since he seems to be on his way to be the last transalpine bulwark for at least 15 years. In Italy, his image has not been tarnished by his secret departure from AC Milan. After a first extension which had already blurred his image with the fans, Gigio this time decided to go to the end of his contract, and to leave free to join PSG. His agent, the earthy Mino Raiola, is not for nothing, he who strives to negotiate the biggest possible commission for his colt and himself, and too bad for the love of the jersey. Until the end, Donnarumma proclaimed his love for AC Milan, while his agent tried to negotiate an extension at rates deemed indecent by the Lombard leaders. This double talk never passed.

Donnarumma “People were talking on social networks about my departure from PSG because of Navas who played as the holder. I laughed while looking at social media. It’s full of fake news! I am totally happy at PSG, let them talk, the club supports me ” #PSGMCI pic.twitter.com/5enZEp295b – Parisian Media (@MediaParisien) September 28, 2021

Dollarumma and banknotes

Because AC Milan supporters were convinced to the end that they could change Donnarumma’s mind, but his desire to join a team capable of winning the Champions League took precedence over his love for the Rossoneri. If he admits to having had trouble with his former leaders, who did not defend him enough in his eyes, the PSG goalkeeper was totally let down by the Milanese tifosis. The latter had already thrown him counterfeit 1 dollar bills to denounce his greed in 2017, and had nicknamed him Donnarumma for his extension torn off with a huge financial effort from his leaders.





The insult right in front of his hotel room

His European title and his decision to join the PSG armada did not calm the Milan fans. And they made it clear at the start of the week. On the eve of the match against Spain, the return to Milan was difficult for Donnarumma to digest. The European champion goalkeeper thus saw messages blooming in the city to make him understand that he was not welcome. “ Donnarumma, you will never be welcome in Milan again. Seafarer … ”, Thus displayed the tifosis of the Curva Sud, on one of the bridges of the city. And the geographical location of this banner is not trivial, since this bridge is located right in front of the hotel where the Italian team resides during their stay in Milan. A crystal clear message that Donnarumma cannot fail to see.

FOTO MN – Lo striscione della Curva Sud per Donnarumma: “A Milano non sarai mai più il benvenuto” https://t.co/rYqdyf6Wgh – MilanNews.it (@MilanNewsit) October 5, 2021

Enough to suggest a welcome that may be mixed this Wednesday evening from the Milanese public. If the Italian tifosis appreciate having one of the best goalkeepers in the world to protect the cages, the die-hard supporters of AC Milan risk whistling him on his first balls. Donnarumma feared it recently at a press conference, hoping that the title acquired during the summer with the Nazionale could ease the resentment. ” The city and the club of Milan have been important in my life. I hope there will be no whistles. I have always given everything to the Rossonero club, until the end. And if something negative happens, I will also be disappointed because it is a very important game, the semi-final of the Nations League, added the 22-year-old goalkeeper. I hope the supporters can help us “, Had entrusted the goalkeeper of the PSG. A priori, it is not won, even if this banner may not really represent what all the tifosis think.