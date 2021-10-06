Football PSG – PSG: Messi does not move forward, Rami will stop him

Passed by Valencia FC and Sevilla FC, Adil Rami knows Lionel Messi well. The former FC Barcelona player caused him some misery during their confrontations in Spain. But since then, the Paris Saint-Germain striker has aged and the Troyen considers himself capable of stopping him.

We will have to wait a while before seeing Adil Rami again on the Ligue 1 grounds. New recruit from Troyes, the 35-year-old central defender must perfect his physical condition to join the group of Laurent Batlles and compete with the attackers of the championship. The task promises to be difficult for the former player of FC Valencia and FC Sevilla, who may cross paths with a certain Lionel Messi whom he has never beaten in 12 confrontations.

How Messi martyred Rami

” Granted, I never won, but there were draws (3), and I got 4 or 5 shirts from him, had fun Adil Rami in an interview with the LFP site. The worst thing is that with Sevilla we won 2-1 at home against Barça (October 3, 2015) and I was injured. (He thinks) Oh dear, 12 games anyway… He was too strong. “Indeed, the French still remembers the movements of Lionel Messi in Barcelona.





” At the time, he was always behind my back, in an offside position, then he moved back slowly, he touched the halfway line, started again and still found Pedro in relay. It was amazing, said the Trojan, now less suspicious. Now he’s more of a passer role, so it’s easier for the defenders, we can expect that. I don’t think he’s able to do his beginner slaloms yet. The problem is that Lionel Messi is very well surrounded in Paris.

Messi-Mbappé, “it will hurt a lot”

” Moreover, as I am a big fan of Kylian Mbappé and that I deeply hope that he will have a Ballon d’Or, I am happy that he stayed at PSG, continued Adil Rami. Not for me, because I don’t like players like him who hit their peak in seconds, but because Lionel Messi is going to give him a treat. Honestly, if Kylian understands the calls he has to make, it will hurt a lot, Messi will know how to make the pass at the right time and perfectly dose it. “Against Manchester City (2-0) in the Champions League, it is the former Monegasque who ideally served the Pulga.