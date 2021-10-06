More

    Footballer arrested after violent assault on referee in Brazil

    An extremely shocking event took place Monday evening on a Brazilian soccer field. During a southern regional championship match between Guarani and Sao Paulo-RS in the city of Venâncio Aires, a referee was violently assaulted by a player who was later arrested by the police. In the footage from the TV broadcast, midfielder William Ribeiro can be seen rushing at referee Rodrigo Crivellaro before punching him. The referee fell, but the player continued to hit him to the ground, kicking him in the back of the neck.

    The match was interrupted in the 59th minute and the referee was taken to hospital, after losing consciousness for long minutes. It came out this Tuesday, “in good health”, a medical source told AFP. While the trainers were with the referee, police entered the field to arrest the footballer.

    The perpetrator should be prosecuted for attempted homicide

    The investigating commissioner assured local media that the assailant would be prosecuted for “attempted homicide“.”The referee was hit when he was on the ground, helpless. He could have died or suffered severe brain damage“, he explained. Sao Paulo-RS, club of William Ribeiro, announced the dismissal of the player.

