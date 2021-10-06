for less strenuous bike trips

A Lite navigation mode on Google Maps aims to make it easier for people to cycle by making it easier and more efficient for them to consult important information on their journey. The novelty still deserves some explanation that said.

Riding a bike while looking at the screen of your smartphone is not necessarily easy, in addition to being potentially dangerous. To remedy this, Google Maps promises to deploy an option in the coming months called “Lite navigation”. In French, we could translate this by “Simplified navigation”.

The project looks interesting, but is not yet very detailed by the Mountain View firm, which has mainly highlighted its improvements in terms of more fuel-efficient car journeys. However, we are entitled to short explanations:

With Lite navigation, riders can quickly see important details of their route without having to keep their screen on or activate turn-by-turn navigation [ndlr : turn-by-turn en anglais]. With a single glance, you can follow the progress of your trip, see your estimated time of arrival in real time, and even know the difference in altitude of your route to keep your concentration where it needs to be: on the road.

Details are still needed

The promise is attractive, but we will wait for clearer details from Google or the deployment of the feature on Maps to have a better idea of ​​what it will bring. Indeed, while the company indicates that it will no longer be necessary to turn on the screen to see important route information, one of the only illustrations shared shows a simple estimated time of arrival in the traffic sign. notifications.





In the application, the simplified navigation seems above all to purify the display of trip information at the bottom of the screen to make everything easy to consult quickly.

Google explains that it wants to promote eco-responsible behavior. This novelty is part of this approach, because it is supposed to encourage users to promote their bikes as much as possible for travel.

Self-service bikes and scooters

At the same time, Google Maps also wants to put self-service bicycle services in the spotlight by indicating the location of stations and the number of vehicles available. Ditto for self-service scooters. This novelty was already being tested in some cities, but now it will be available in more than 300 cities on both the Android and iOS application.

Paris is not mentioned in the metropolises concerned for the moment, unlike Berlin. Finally, Google specifies that it has joined forces with Donkey Republic, Tier and Voi in Europe to offer this option.