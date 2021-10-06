for Sarkozy, “it’s part of the debate”

Eric Zemmour had estimated that “the Vichy regime had protected French Jews and given foreign Jews”.

Interviewed this Tuesday evening on France 5 in the program C à vous, Nicolas Sarkozy returned to the probable candidacy of Eric Zemmour for the presidential election.

“In each campaign, when someone comes to disturb the game, it is because there is no debate on the table! Eric Zemmour is not the cause but the symptom. (…) When the people say that it is scandalous that Zemmour speaks, I do not agree “, advanced the former tenant of the Elysee.

“Red line”

He also returned to the controversial comments of the polemicist on the Vichy regime, who considered that “the Vichy regime had protected French Jews and given foreign Jews”. The former journalist also criticized the Sandler family, whose children, victims of Mohamed Merah, are buried in Israel.





“There is one thing he said that I cannot accept, it is the comment on the Sandler family. (…) For me, it is the red line. What he says about Vichy, it’s part of the debate, “said the former Minister of the Interior.

On our antenna, the historian of the Shoah and director of research at the CNRS Laurent Joly on September 28 described Eric Zemmour’s remarks as “total fake news”. “It is the Pétainist rhetoric that was taken up in the 1950s, 1960s (…) by far-right literature,” said the author of “The State Against the Jews: Vichy, the Nazis and Anti-Semitic Persecution.”