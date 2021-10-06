For the 50 years of Fip radio, Patti Smith and Sting sing at the Panthéon

There was dancing, performance, there are regular exhibitions, but there had never been a concert at the Panthéon (Paris 5th). In any case, no recent memory. But for its 50th anniversary, the music radio Fip achieves a historic double. Bring music and radio to the Pantheon. Two concerts and two rock legends in two days: Sting this Wednesday afternoon, Patti Smith this Thursday morning. The first will preview songs from his new album, “The Bridge”, the second will sing with his daughter and son, before his two concerts at the Grand Rex on October 8 and 9. Their performances, which will be recorded in front of a handful of guests, will be broadcast on November 26 at 8 p.m. on Fip.

How did the radio of the Radio France group succeed in this feat of bringing guitars into this temple of the French nation and the Republic, in this secular tomb where lie Voltaire, Rousseau, Zola, Jean Moulin, Pierre and Marie Curie, Simone Veil, Maurice Genevoix?

“It is not so much an achievement as that, answers Bérénice Ravache, the director of Fip. It is just like what Fip represents today, that is to say a radio station that is growing, which is visible internationally – even in space thanks to Thomas Pesquet ! – and that artists of international dimension are fond of and with whom they want to perform. We have a partnership with the Center des monuments nationaux (CMN) and the common desire to create exceptional and surprising events twice a year, like our program, in unforgettable places. “



Bring current music into monuments

“There is a certain desire for the Pantheon,” says Edward de Lumley, CMN’s director of cultural development. For us, too, it is a very special monument. We want to make it more accessible and more visible to all audiences. Since the entry of Simone Veil three years ago, we have observed a surge in attendance, up to 700,000 visitors per year before the health crisis. With the pantheonization of Josephine Baker on November 30, we also feel a growing popular interest. Overall, the CMN wants to give more space to current music in its places – such as an electro concert at Mont-Saint-Michel – and Fip had very convincing arguments. “