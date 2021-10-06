For the first time, a hotel reservation has been paid from space

French fintech Mooncard, VISA and Sent into Space have joined forces to achieve contactless payment in the stratosphere.

Paying by card has never been easier and can be done anywhere in the world. This is the message that fintech Mooncard, which offers innovative solutions for business-to-business banking transactions, wanted to convey, and the VISA business network, the world leader with Mastercard in bank payments, with an astonishing promotion.

On Monday, a Mooncard bank card, a Loyaltek electronic payment terminal and an articulated arm were sent by hydrogen gas balloon to a stratospheric altitude of 37 kilometers. Sent into Space, a company specializing in sending balloons to high altitude, was commissioned for this flight. Once up there, the articulated arm actuated the card to pay contactlessly an amount of 45 euros. This transaction paid for a reservation made at the Hotel Saint-Sauveur in Blankenberge, Belgium.

Beyond the technological prowess, this operation also aimed to focus on two developments. First of all, “demonstrate the ease and progress of business payments“. Then, underline the difficulties of the actors of tourism, confronted with a particularly delicate situation since the emergence of the health crisis.

On the eve of the opening of the World Business Tourism Congress, the IFTM, the founder of Mooncard, Tristan Leteurtre, welcomes a “very strong signal for the leaders of the banking and tourism sector“. Saying “fascinated“By space, the businessman, at the helm of the company, also welcomes an operation participating in”economic dynamism and the influence of France“. Let’s hope for these sectors that this space transaction will have placed them under a lucky star.