for the president of the Bishops’ Conference, the secrecy of confession is “stronger than the laws of the Republic”

According to Monsignor Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, confession “opens a space for free speech which takes place before God.”

The day after the presentation of a report highlighting hundreds of thousands of sexual abuses in the French Church since the 1950s, the declaration falls badly. Invited this Wednesday morning on the antenna of Franceinfo, Monsignor Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the Conference of Bishops of France, indeed declared that “the secrecy of confession is imposed on us and in this, it is more stronger than the laws of the Republic. “

“A space for free speech which takes place before God”

In the remainder of his remarks, the man of faith wished to clarify his point, assuring that this same secret of confession “opens a space of free speech which is done before God.” However, still according to Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, two very distinct cases should be highlighted.

First, the case where a pedophile confesses. “As it is secret, we do not know if there are any who do. […] It is likely that there are not many who do, “he says.

“We must certainly be more precise, more firm, on the fact that sexual violence is not a problem of chastity. It is a problem of injury to life, crime, murder, symbolically at least. It is very important to see it, so confessors must be well aware of this. “

Then, the one who has held the post of president of the Conference of Bishops of France since April 2019 also mentioned the situation where a victim of sexual abuse would come to confess to a man of the Church.





“We have to find a way to allow this child to speak differently, but many children only speak in confession because they know it is secret. […] if they find out that we are using what they say to hurt their parents, that’s a problem, because children often don’t want their parents to be touched, ”he adds. -he.

The same law for all

However, as Franceinfo reminds us, the law is extremely clear on this subject. Article 434-3 of the penal code insists that “the fact, for anyone with knowledge of assault or sexual abuse inflicted on a minor not to inform the judicial or administrative authorities or to continue not to inform these authorities as long as these offenses have not ceased is punishable by three years’ imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 euros. “