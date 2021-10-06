Fortnite: The Nightmares Event is back for Halloween!

Halloween is approaching and, like every year, it is out of the question for Fortnite to miss the mark. Epic Games is therefore announcing the return of the Nightmares event for a new edition.

This year, many creatures from pop culture will be found on the Fortnite map. For starters, Epic Games informs us that a number of Halloween outfits, new and old, will be available during the event that begins today, as “legendary” monsters enter the store. Epic Games intends to keep the mystery on the additions, since only the first of the 4 monster cards of the week has been revealed.

As you can see, this is Frankenstein. According to ActuGaming, the Mummy is also in the game and is currently roaming the map. To find out what the other cards have in store for us throughout the event, you will have to go to the dedicated page on the official website. In addition, Laboîte and Cartonne community outfits are available in the Item Shop. Finally, we should know more about the strange cubes that appeared all over the map at the start of Season 8.





We do not yet know what they have in store for us, but they will have their role to play since special and planned Halloween trumps are planned. As of now, players can pick up the Demon Double Crossbow and try to get out of it. Finally, players can expect the return of an “iconic” mode, and go to an ingame cinema, showing the Fortnite Courts, small animated films dedicated to the famous party.

