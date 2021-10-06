Four French senators visit Taiwan despite “threats” from China

Since March, China has been trying to dissuade elected officials from making this trip. Recently, the ambassador warned that this visit would damage Sino-French relations.

A delegation of four French senators led by a former defense minister arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday October 6, despite strong protests from the Chinese Embassy in France. France’s foreign ministry rejected China’s protests, saying senators were free to roam.

Read alsoThe Taiwan Strait, the perfect theater for the next world war

“Senators pay this visit despite threats from the Chinese Ambassador to France, showing their unwavering commitment to the spirit of freedom and democracyTaiwan’s foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

Chinese Ambassador Offensive

Since March, China has been trying to dissuade French senators from making this trip to the island, which it considers to be one of its provinces. The Chinese embassy warned that the visit would harm China’s interests, Sino-French relations and “the image of FranceIn recent comments on his website.





In February, the Chinese Ambassador sent a letter to former French Defense Minister Alain Richard, in which he stated that his visit “clearly violate the one-China principle and send the wrong signal to the pro-independence forces in Taiwan“.

Read alsoRecord-breaking 39 Chinese planes foray off Taiwan: why Beijing is stepping up the pressure

Member of the presidential majority, Alain Richard chairs the Information and Exchange Group between the Senate and Taiwan. He has already visited the island in 2015 and 2018. He for his part refutes any questioning of the principle of one China. The delegation will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday before ending its trip on Sunday, according to Taiwan’s foreign ministry.

Beijing is opposed to Taipei having official trade with other countries and has tried persistently to dissuade politicians from going there in recent years.