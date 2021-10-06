“France missed its Euro because it played against nature with Benzema”

According to Raymond Domenech’s analysis, the French team missed out on their Euro because of… Karim Benzema.

Eliminated in the round of 16, on penalties by Switzerland, while it was the favorite of the tournament, the EDF aroused a lot of reactions. Even today, this failure of Deschamps’ men is analyzed and commented on.





Latest to give his opinion, the former coach of the Blues Raymond Domenech. The latter thinks he knows what was lacking in the French team this summer: “France missed its Euro because it played against nature, because of the presence of Benzema at the forefront of the attack. team knows how to defend, keep the ball, hold on and play against, that is its philosophy, its DNA, “he told RTBF.

“It’s true that we have attacking potential with boys like Mbappé, Griezmann and Benzema, but make no mistake about it; Benzema, at Real, he is in a team that waits low in front of his goal, plays against, and Karim is able to play in this register, to be a point of support, to keep the ball. And Kylian, at PSG, this system of play is the basis, “added Domenech.