Frances Haugen: in the US Senate, a devastating hearing for Facebook

Posted on Oct 6, 2021 at 5:58 amUpdated Oct 6, 2021, 8:36 AM

Facebook has faced, in recent days, a deluge of negative information. After a series of articles in the “Wall Street Journal”, which accused the company in particular of harming the mental health of adolescents, a former employee of the Californian group testified Tuesday before the US Senate. This hearing took place the day after a massive blackout that affected Facebook, but also its Instagram and WhatsApp subsidiaries.

Frances Haugen, 37, worked for Facebook for almost two years, in a team dedicated to monitoring counterintelligence. Before leaving the group, she consulted and downloaded documents produced by other teams, which were freely accessible to all employees. Among these documents are internal studies concluding that Instagram, one of the group’s subsidiaries, can harm the mental health of some adolescents, especially adolescent girls.

Instagram more harmful than TikTok or Snapchat?

The studies in question were eventually published in their entirety by “Wall Street Journa” 1, after Facebook refused to publish all of them itself. One of them focuses on a small group of teenage girls in the United States and suggests that Instagram is more harmful to the self-image of teenage girls than other social networks, including TikTok or Snapchat. The social network would be used more often to share full body photos that teenage girls compare themselves to, or to show off their wealth and social status.

After having taken part in the surveys of the “Wall Street Journal”, Frances Haugen decided, last week, to come out of his anonymity. She was greeted as a heroine by the US Senate. “I have rarely seen or heard such a credible and convincing witness on such a thorny issue,” said Richard Blumenthal, an influential senator quoted by the “New York Times”. “Frances Haugen wants to fix Facebook, not destroy it. “





Internet reform

The Californian company responded by casting doubt on the credibility of the whistleblower. “Today a Senate subcommittee held a hearing with a former product manager at Facebook, who worked in the group for less than two years, did not lead a team, and never attended a meeting. with senior executives of the group. And she herself said six times that she was not working on the subject in question, ”said a spokesperson for the group on Twitter. Later that evening, Mark Zuckerberg himself reacted. “At the heart of these accusations is the idea that we prioritize profits over safety and well-being. It’s just not true, ”he said in a lengthy post on his Facebook page.

Beyond these reactions, however, the group said it was ready to work with the authorities to define new rules on the functioning of the internet. “Still, we agree on one thing. It is time to create new rules on the functioning of the Internet, ”continues the spokesperson. “It has been twenty-five years since these rules were updated and instead of asking the industry to make societal choices, it is time for Congress to act. “

What responsibility of the platforms?

This last sentence refers to the reform of section 230, a text dating from 1996 which allowed the development of platforms in the United States by establishing that they are not legally responsible for the content published by their users. Facebook has been arguing for some time for a reform of this text.

“Platforms should not keep this legal protection […] that if they can demonstrate that they have put in place robust practices to identify illegal content and remove it quickly, ”argues Nick Clegg, Facebook’s public affairs manager, in a column for CNBC. The social network already has teams dedicated to moderating content, even if some critics deplore their lack of resources.

Whistleblower Frances Haugen wants to go further. She pleads in particular to force platforms to be transparent about their algorithm. The latter could also force users to click on the link before resharing an article, in order to reduce the amount of disinformation circulating on the networks. She suggests, finally, that Instagram sets an age limit at “16 or 18”, instead of 13, and devotes sufficient resources to enforce it.