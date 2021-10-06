Frances Hauges denounces the “spiral” of the social network, what are her revelations?

By Sudouest.fr with AFP

“A catalyst”, that’s how an elected representative described the whistleblower Frances Haugen, whose presentation on Tuesday tarnished the image of Facebook to the point of pushing Congress to promise to better regulate the Californian giant.

“Moral bankruptcy”, “spiral”, the 37-year-old computer engineer Frances Haugen described, calmly and precisely, the situation of a company which, according to her, gave up some moral principles in the name of profit.

Three days ago, this thirty-something was unknown, a computer scientist among others, with a successful career but far from the ruling circles of Facebook. Today, her face has been around the world and she embodies, at least for a few days, the rebellion against the omnipotence of the tech giants.

“Still time to act”

“I know that Facebook has the resources and potentially the motivation to ruin my existence, but I accept it because I know that I am in line with my values ​​and what I believe in,” said this Harvard graduate in a video uploaded Sunday.

“We still have time to act. But we have to do it now, ”urged Frances Haugen, who left Facebook last May after two years with the company.

Throughout her testimony and questions from senators, she relentlessly unfolded the contradictions and turpitudes of Facebook executives, who “finance their profits with our safety”, according to her. Among the group’s drifts, according to Frances Haugen, the methods that push adolescents to use Instagram in high doses, to the point of sometimes sinking into addiction.

“Responsibility lies with Mark”

During her hearing, Frances Haugen awarded a special mention to Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and boss of the Facebook group. Several senators invited him on Tuesday to come and answer their questions.

“There is no such powerful company that is controlled so unilaterally. So in the end, the responsibility rests with Mark. And he’s not accountable to anyone. And Mark Zuckerberg is, in fact, the chief designer of the algorithms, ”assured the engineer.





Mr Zuckerberg defended himself shortly after the hearing in a lengthy post on his Facebook page. “At the heart of these accusations is the idea that we prioritize profits over safety and well-being. This is simply not true ”.

Picking up many points from the testimony of the whistleblower who denounced Facebook’s indifference to studies showing the toxic influence of the group’s social networks on adolescents, Mr. Zuckerberg retorted: “If we wanted to ignore the research, why would we create a cutting edge curriculum to understand these important issues? If we don’t care about tackling harmful content, why would we hire so many dedicated people? “.

Attract the next generation

To back up her claims, Frances Haugen draws on her experience with the company and on the thousands of documents she took with her last spring. Already presented, in part, by the Wall Street Journal in mid-September, they show that a part of teenage Instagram users are even less comfortable with their body than they were before.

Regarding the version of Instagram for those under 13, a project officially suspended at the end of September, the engineer explained that she did not see Facebook give up. “They need to make sure the next generation is just as invested in Instagram as they are today. “

A Facebook spokesperson reacted on Twitter, stressing that Frances Haugen had “not worked on child protection (at Facebook) or on Instagram […] and has no direct knowledge of these topics from his work at Facebook ”.

Impose transparency

For the whistleblower, we must impose on Facebook more transparency and information sharing, with the help of a new regulator dedicated to internet giants, able to understand the complexity of these platforms.

“It’s time to create a data protection agency and hold (the tech giants) to account,” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand tweeted Tuesday.

“We do not agree with her way of presenting the subjects on which she testified,” commented Lena Pietsch, spokesperson for Facebook. “But we agree on one thing: it’s time to create new rules for the internet. […] And rather than waiting for the industry to make societal changes, […] it is time for Congress to act. “