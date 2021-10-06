Free announces that it does not allow its subscribers to the € 2 package to test VoLTE for the moment

VoLTE in public beta test is currently reserved for subscribers to the Free Series offer or to the 150 GB package of Free Mobile.





Expected on a firm footing for several years, since October 5, VoLTE has been offered for testing to Free Mobile subscribers provided they have a compatible terminal and send a “volte” SMS to 1337. But the former customers -trublion not all have the right. “For the moment, this service is not compatible with the packages at 2 € nor with the FreePro offers”, specifies the operator. On the calendar side, the official deployment of voice over 4G is scheduled for the end of the month, the operator said on September 18 during its annual convention.

Avoiding switching between 2G or 3G networks during a call, VoLTE allows the user to gain in quality, speed and ease of use. This technology gives access to simultaneous use of voice and data services in 4G. As a result, it is possible to download files or even check your emails via 4G while calling. Another advantage is that the call setup time is 3 times faster (as well as a significantly reduced failure rate). The sound quality is also improved thanks to the high definition sound.