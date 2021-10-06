Free is by far the leader on 5G, but second on the 3.5GHz band

Free Mobile connects the authorizations and retains its first place in number of 5G sites in France. Orange is still the leader on 3.5 GHz.

ANFR has published its new monthly observatory of mobile network deployments. In total, 29,327 5G sites have been authorized by the ANFR in metropolitan France, of which 17,689 are declared technically operational by mobile telephone operators. Almost all of these 5G installations have been authorized on existing sites, already used by 2G, 3G or 4G technologies. Only 3 sites only host 5G.





Unsurprisingly, Free maintains a large lead, with 12,081 operational sites. Next comes Bouygues Telecom, with 4,432 sites, then SFR (2,923 sites) and finally Orange with 2,475 5G antennas.

On the 3.5 GHz band alone, which is the core frequency, Orange maintains its lead with 2,178 sites activated, ahead of Free Mobile and its 1,773 sites in service. SFR (1,671 supports) and Bougues Télécom (1,641 sites) follow. A single site can be equipped with several frequency bands to provide 5G service. Thus, the total number of sites may be less than the sum of the sites distributed according to the frequency bands.