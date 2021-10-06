Free Mobile increases the price of its intermediate offer without enriching it

The “Free Series” package is back above the € 10 mark, with 80 GB of data and Free Ligue 1 included.

Only the price changes. The intermediary offer of Free Mobile goes until October 19 at € 10.99 / month for 1 year instead of € 9.99 previously. The content of the package is not enriched, it still includes 80 GB of data in metropolitan France and 8 GB in roaming. Beyond the first year, subscribers will automatically switch to the new Free 5G 150 GB plan at 19.99 euros per month.

Note that since September 8, the Free Ligue 1 Uber Eats service and its new revised and corrected version is now included in the premium access subscription. What to enjoy for free extracts of matches of the French championship almost live as well as all the original content available.





And among rivals?

For comparison, Sosh offers a 50 GB package at € 12.99 / month and 100 GB at € 15.99 in limited series. Aggressive, Red by SFR is slightly increasing its prices with 70 GB at 13 €, 100 GB at 15 € and 200 GB at 19 €. Finally, B & You is attractive in a very similar way with a 70 GB plan at € 12.99 / month, 100 GB at € 14.99 / month and 130 GB at € 18.99 / month.

Free will not follow suit

To the question of whether the former troublemaker plans to perpetuate its Free Series offer and thus put an end to the switch, the operator replied in the negative on September 18 during its annual convention: ”There will be no sustainability, the intermediate plan exists in different ways today, with the Free series, on Veepee, it also exists if you are a Freebox Pop subscriber with a mobile plan at 9.99 € / month. We make existing offers around 9.99 € in a specific way“, Said Thomas Reynaud, CEO of Free.

True to its values, Free prefers to play on transparency, unlike certain rivals. “Today we are happy to have two unique packages. In the middle of that, we have an offer which is what we call “transparent”, that is to say that we make a promotion the first year and then we switch back to the other package. Our competitors have a different strategy ”, explained Xavier Niel for his part. In other words, launching an intermediate package without promotion would inevitably push the operator to align with the strategy of its competitors, namely to increase the price and to modify the subscription of subscribers thereafter. A legal but disturbing practice widely used by Red by SFR and Bouygues Telecom.