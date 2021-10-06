Free Mobile turns off 2.6 GHz band at night

For 4G with its mobile network, Free has the 700 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2600 MHz frequency bands. Since last month, the 2100 MHz band has been added when it was not used before due to lack of sufficient spectrum.

With the aggregation of these four frequency bands, Free dangled an upcoming increase of up to 25% for 4G + speeds.

It should also be remembered that the low frequencies offer wide coverage and good propagation inside buildings, while the higher frequencies have the advantage of a better capacity response – the flow rates – in dense areas.

It is in this context that the parent company of Free reveals that during the night, the 2600 MHz frequencies have been switched off by software in France on its mobile network since June 1. The relevant time slot is from midnight to 5 am, for more than 46,000 cells.





The information may surprise, but if the traffic demands it the cells automatically turn back on. A situation that would be rare if necessary given the time slot which is not part of the usual peaks in consumption. There is also no impact on the network coverage given the high frequency involved.

The initiative was taken with a view to saving network energy consumption, and the reduction in this consumption is considered significant. The initiative is part of the multi-faceted Iliad Climate strategy. It was presented at the start of the year with the objective of achieving carbon neutrality by 2035.