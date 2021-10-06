More

    Free Mobile updates its official mobile coverage map, are you covered in 5G?

    Can you connect to 5G or 4G from Free Mobile? The operator has just refurbished the data on its mobile coverage map.

    Are you one of the lucky ones? Free continues to roll out its 4G and 5G networks across the country, but when it comes to the latest generation of mobile telephony, who has the right? To find out, all you have to do is go to the coverage map made available by the operator on its website. You can thus discover the extent of the network of the operator of Xavier Niel, with data dating from September 1, 2021. As a reminder, Free covers more than 60% of the population in 5G and 99% of the population in 4G.


    As a reminder, this card allows you to precisely know the operator’s 3G and 4G coverage but also the availability of 5G near you. With in particular a distinction made between the two frequencies used for this new generation of mobile telephony: the 3.5 GHz, “heart” band of 5G allowing higher speeds is indicated in blue and the 700 MHz which aims at better coverage and greater wall penetration, in dark green. The map is interactive and allows you to display the technology of your choice. You can also search for your address directly using a bar above the map.


