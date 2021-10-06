French team: Benzema, DNA of the Blues, Belgium … Domenech’s clear opinion – Football

The France team missed its Euro after denying its DNA following the return of Karim Benzema, believes Raymond Domenech. We thought we were the Belgians, said the former coach of the Blues in a long interview with RTBF.

For Domenech, the Blues will beat Belgium on Thursday night.

It is not a secret for anyone, the France team missed its Euro in great width. This elimination from the knockout stages by Switzerland (3-3, 4-5 tab), three years after the World Cup title, raised a lot of questions.

Of which a main one: how to explain such a debacle? Ten minutes of distraction, believe some, including the breeder Didier Deschamps. A lost team cohesion, support others. But for Raymond Domenech, the major factor remains the return of Karim Benzema.

R. Domenech – we played against nature

France missed its Euro because it played against nature, because of the presence of Benzema at the forefront of the attack. This team knows how to defend, keep the ball, hold on and play against, that is its philosophy, its DNA. So it’s true that we have offensive potential with boys like Kylian Mbapp, Antoine Griezmann and Benzema, but make no mistake: Benzema, at Real, he is in a team that waits low in front of his goal, plays the against, and Karim is able to play in this register-l, judged the former coach of the Blues in an interview with RTBF.

Euro, there was a gap between the deep philosophy of the Blues and the expectations aroused by the return of Karim. All of a sudden, the team transformed: we thought we were the Belgians. We believed that because we had people in front of us we were going to attack and do ‘good deeds’. And the press pushed it, saying it was going to ‘FINALLY have some play’, and we played against nature, recalled Domenech, who believes, however, that a player like Benzema must always be part of this team.

Belgium-France, confident Domenech

Would he have called her back before? No one can tell! (…) But if Karim had returned during qualifying and DD had gradually modified his animation according to him, perhaps it would have been a success?, wondered the former defender of Lyon or Strasbourg. Again, no one knows. On the other hand, if there is one thing that the late Nantes coach is sure of, it is that the Blues will beat Belgium in the Nations League semi-final on Thursday night.

Is the France team getting better and going to win the Nations League? In any case, we will beat the Belgians, replied the teasing Domenech our Belgian colleagues. It will be a good game to see where we are. Because there are still doubts, and not just because of the Euro. Against Belgium, we will see if we have found a background, a cohesion around this animation and our philosophy. It remains to be seen which one, that of 2018 or that of 2021?





