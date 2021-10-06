From Netflix to Playgrounds: What is the “Squid Game” Phenomenon That Makes Children’s Games Violent?

On Saturday, fights broke out in Paris during the opening of a “Squid Game” pop-store. In Belgium, a school official is already alerting parents to this new phenomenon of violence in playgrounds.

An ephemeral store directly resuming the games of the program broadcast by Netflix opened its doors in Paris, Saturday, October 2, 2021, as indicated by Ouest France. But faced with the high attendance, tensions erupted among the public who came to participate in the event. It’s hard to say what triggered the fights but this series is already in the crosshairs because of the violence it conveys.

Criticized for its violent scenes, the series, released on September 17, however, is at the top of the most watched programs on Netflix in no less than 90 countries.





The South Korean Netflix series Squid Game tells the story of hundreds of indebted participants who compete in a series of children’s games to win the final prize of 45.6 billion won ($ 38.7 million).

Violence that is already worrying in Belgium where the phenomenon has landed in playgrounds as explained by a school principal who spoke on social networks to alert parents: “Our students have fun playing 1-2-3 sun-style games (as shown in the series) and the loser or loser is hit … We are very vigilant so that this unhealthy and dangerous game is stopped! We are counting on your support and collaboration to make your children aware of the consequences that this can have!“Sanctions will be taken vis-à-vis the children who will continue to transform this child’s play into relaxation.

The principal’s Facebook post has been shared over 12,000 times and elicited over 500 comments.